The complete IP check for sending Mailservers

Test FCrDNS & DNSBL lookups FCrDNS DNSBL lookups Whois lookup Test by sending an email IPv4/IPv6 address or domainname

Check your current IP address 35.173.238.138

This is a free multiple DNSBL (DNS BlackList aka RBL) lookup and FCrDNS (Forward Confirmed reverse DNS aka iprev) check tool.

Please help keeping the list of all DNSBLs up to date. If you find some wrong or missing information contact me at wl@valli.org.

If you like this service you may refer to this website or donate Bitcoins (BTC) to 1PTgJ9wH1KtAnrDwy7WwLHbpCBC7FKdhqP.

Please don't send any removal requests to me.

Be also aware that the neutral list entries (the blue ones) are informational only and don't mean your mail is being blocked. Don't send any removal requests to the maintainers of these lists.